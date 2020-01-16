Instructure (NYSE:INST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, First Analysis cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

INST opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Instructure has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $811,017.84. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,471 shares of company stock worth $8,188,574 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the first quarter valued at $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

