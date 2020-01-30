Instructure (NYSE:INST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:INST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,087. Instructure has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $2,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,572. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Instructure by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,779 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

