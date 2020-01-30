Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.05

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.05 and last traded at $194.02, with a volume of 15121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

