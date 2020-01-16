Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,449. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,827.80 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $192.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?