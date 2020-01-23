Insurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INSUU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.60, 81,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 26,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insurance Acquisition stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Insurance Acquisition were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Insurance Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INSUU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

