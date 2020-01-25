Intact Financial Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Desjardins decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$142.73.

TSE:IFC opened at C$142.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.29. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$102.17 and a 1-year high of C$146.46.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?