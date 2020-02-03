Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion.

TSE IFC opened at C$143.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$102.61 and a 1 year high of C$146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$141.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.91.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

