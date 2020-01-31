Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report $320.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer posted sales of $303.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integer by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 656.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

