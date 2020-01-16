Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 119.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 22.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Integer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

