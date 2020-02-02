Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $126,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 530,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

