Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £151.47 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Ian Taylor acquired 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($199.25).

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Ian Taylor acquired 37 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £146.15 ($192.25).

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 493.50 ($6.49) on Friday. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

