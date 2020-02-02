Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £29,714.10 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Robert Lister acquired 6,015 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Thursday.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

