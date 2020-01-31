Integrafin (LON:IHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Integrafin stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 497.50 ($6.54). The stock had a trading volume of 425,158 shares. Integrafin has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 454.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.69.

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 102 shares of company stock valued at $44,738 in the last quarter.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

