Integrafin (LON:IHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $483.50

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 479.04 ($6.30), with a volume of 8508305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IHP shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other Integrafin news, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25), for a total value of £40,375,000 ($53,111,023.41). Insiders acquired 102 shares of company stock worth $44,738 in the last ninety days.

Integrafin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

