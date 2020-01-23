Integrafin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

IHP stock opened at GBX 479.25 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61. Integrafin has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.54.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

