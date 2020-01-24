Integrafin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $469.50

Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 469.50 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.12), with a volume of 78276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($6.08).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 398.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. Integrafin’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Integrafin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

