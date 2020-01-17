Integrafin’s (IHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

IHP opened at GBX 450 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.32. Integrafin has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

