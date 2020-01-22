Integrafin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

LON IHP opened at GBX 466 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 38.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 397.06. Integrafin has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

