Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.99

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.99 ($2.83) and last traded at A$3.95 ($2.80), with a volume of 382944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.89 ($2.76).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.38. The stock has a market cap of $793.74 million and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

