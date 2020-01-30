Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.37

Shares of Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.37 ($3.10) and last traded at A$4.12 ($2.92), with a volume of 538395 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.20 ($2.98).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.74 million and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

