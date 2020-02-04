Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 3,685 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

