Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,504,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

