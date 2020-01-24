Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

