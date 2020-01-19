Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

INTC opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

