Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

INTC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 41,867,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

