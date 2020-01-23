Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

INTC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,308,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

