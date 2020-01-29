Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

