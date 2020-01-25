Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 136,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 70,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

