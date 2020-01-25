Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.81.

INTC stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?