Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,517,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 136,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 70,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $10,731,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

