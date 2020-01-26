Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $70.00 at SunTrust Banks

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Overbought