Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Nomura

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FIX raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after buying an additional 1,125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)