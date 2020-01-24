Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.15 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,513,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading