Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19-19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 41,083,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

