Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. FIX lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?