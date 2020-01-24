Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

INTC stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,829,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.37.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

