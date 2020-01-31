Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?