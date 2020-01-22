Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $715.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after buying an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after buying an additional 2,078,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com