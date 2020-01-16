Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.21.

NTLA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market cap of $709.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

