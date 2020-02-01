Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

