Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.91, approximately 790,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 607,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after buying an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after buying an additional 2,078,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

