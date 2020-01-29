Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 706,800 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

In related news, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $233,909.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 1,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 402,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

