Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Shares Down 4.5%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (LON:MED) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), approximately 28,568 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 13,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.05.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes intelligent ultrasound software and simulation platforms for training of medical professionals worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Simulation and Clinical. The company offers ScanTrainer, an ultrasound skill training stimulator that offers curriculum-based teaching using real patient scans with haptic feedback, real-time assisted guidance, and comprehensive metric-based assessment in one system; HeartWorks, an anatomically correct, virtual, and beating 3D heart that is unrivalled in the teaching of cardiac anatomy and manikin-based simulation in echocardiography; and BodyWorks, an ultra-realistic female patient simulator designed for interactive point of care ultrasound scenario training, as well as ORISM Bronchoscopy Simulator, an operating room simulation equipment that provides training for common diagnostic procedure.

