Intel’s (INTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. 84,711,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after buying an additional 496,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts