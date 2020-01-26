Intel’s (INTC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

