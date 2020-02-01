Intelsat (NYSE:I) Given New $3.90 Price Target at Barclays

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $3.90 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.48.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,425,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,710. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $521.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

