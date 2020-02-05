Intelsat (NYSE:I) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE I traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $3.97. 20,235,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $547.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 219.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 595,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

