Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.43. Intelsat shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 27,669,371 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intelsat by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

