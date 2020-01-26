Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

I traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,157,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,357. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intelsat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intelsat by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

