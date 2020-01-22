Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year earnings of ($6.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($6.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. Intelsat’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

I has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intelsat in the second quarter worth about $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 2,368,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,566. The stock has a market cap of $970.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

